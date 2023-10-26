Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-6 start in 2023
Could the Carolina Panthers turn things around after their bye?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Colts - Week 9
The Carolina Panthers won't have to deal with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson - another potential option dismissed in favor of Bryce Young at No. 1 overall - who unfortunately underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the entire campaign. While everyone wishes him well with his recuperation, nobody will be crying about not having to plan for the electrifying dual-threat weapon under center.
Veteran signal-caller Gardner Minshew is a downgrade, but he's serviceable. The Indianapolis Colts look like they could be a solid football team over time under Shane Steichen, which was evidenced by their encouraging display against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 before faltering late.
The Colts are good, but they are also beatable. That's the mindset Carolina should adopt for this one and Frank Reich will have an extra obvious sense of motivation after being let go by Indianapolis during the 2022 campaign.
Reich will play it down throughout the week, one suspects. But his players won't want him to suffer the embarrassment of losing to his former employers on home soil at Bank of America Stadium with some additional spotlight glaring.
Prediction: Win (2-6)
This alone should be enough to raise the urgency needed. Another week of familiarity with Thomas Brown's offensive demands should also help, but this isn't a gimme by any stretch of the imagination despite Richardson's absence.