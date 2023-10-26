Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-6 start in 2023
Could the Carolina Panthers turn things around after their bye?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 10
This is a game fans of both teams circled on their calendars once the 2023 schedule was revealed. It's also significant enough to get primetime exposure on Thursday Night Football despite their current struggles.
The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears were closely linked this offseason thanks to a daring trade involving the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. This cost significant draft resources and wide receiver D.J. Moore, who'll be out for revenge after getting the news just as he was moving house.
Both fanbases have been going at it on social media since the trade was announced. This is sure to bring with it an electrifying atmosphere at Soldier Field, which promises to be another stern test for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Whether Justin Fields is healthy enough to participate by this point will come with huge ramifications. The signal-caller missed last weekend's win with a thumb issue and is considered week to week, with head coach Matt Eberflus claiming he's making encouraging progress ahead of a potential return.
Prediction: Loss (2-7)
If Fields doesn't go, the Panthers' chances obviously improve. However, the hostile environment, cold weather, and a highly motivated team are things not exactly working in Carolina's favor right now.
Something that makes it hard to predict a victory until the Panthers prove capable of winning in atmospheres such as this.