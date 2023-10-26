Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-6 start in 2023
Could the Carolina Panthers turn things around after their bye?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 11
Things don't get any easier for the Carolina Panthers when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. This team always gets hyped up beyond recognition every year and almost always flatter to deceive, but hopes are once again high within the NFC East outfit that a bold Super Bowl bid can be launched.
There will be an invasion of Cowboys fans throughout Bank of America Stadium based on the recent history of well-supported teams taking over David Tepper's venue. Looking at how the two rosters are constructed, the Panthers also look overmatched on the field in numerous areas - specifically in the trenches.
These are two organizations on very different paths. A lot could happen before this game, but it's hard to look at Carolina's chances favorably if Dallas is at the top of their game.
Of course, there is one clash every season where the Panthers seem to overcome the odds. The points spread could be anywhere between 8-10 points looking at how things are unfolding right now, but this might provide an extra sense of freedom to go out and express themselves more freely with almost no expectations.
Prediction: Loss (2-8)
Going 2-2 over the next four games represents a small step in the right direction. Whether it's enough to alleviate the pressure on those in positions of power is highly debatable.