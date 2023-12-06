Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-11 start in 2023
Can the Carolina Panthers salvage anything from their 2023 campaign?
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers fare over their next four games with the struggling organization currently sittng at 1-11 in the standings?
A change in head coach did nothing to prevent the Carolina Panthers from falling to yet another defeat in Week 13. Things looked a little more cohesive offensively, but the same complications once again proved to be the team's undoing as quarterback Baker Mayfield exacted revenge on his former employers.
This has the Panthers staring into the abyss as the NFL's worst team. One can point to mitigating factors in play, but the record doesn't lie and a huge overhaul is once again needed this offseason.
That won't matter much to Chris Tabor. The interim head coach will attempt to navigate the next five games as best he can in an attempt to salvage some semblance of respectability from an otherwise horrific campaign - a huge task in the circumstances.
With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers could fare over their next four games as they aim to improve on their 1-11 record.
Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 14
Another divisional road test awaits the Carolina Panthers this weekend. While the New Orleans Saints aren't pulling up trees themselves this season, one could argue they have more than enough to secure victory on home soil.
There is some concern about whether quarterback Derek Carr will suit up. The veteran signal-caller's status for the game is in question, but one could argue that Jameis Winston represents a more complicated obstacle to overcome.
Prediction: Loss (1-12)
Winston is unpredictable, can make something out of nothing, and gets the football downfield with urgency. Mistakes generally come as a result, but the Panthers would do well to get anything out of this game looking at how they've performed overall in 2023.