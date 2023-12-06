Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-11 start in 2023
Can the Carolina Panthers salvage anything from their 2023 campaign?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Packers - Week 16
Christmas Eve last year saw the Carolina Panthers put together a record-breaking rushing performance en route to a convincing victory against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. Could history repeat itself in 2023?
The Green Bay Packers are this year's festive opposition. This is going to be a more testing clash than many expected before the campaign, with Matt LaFleur's men coming to life in recent weeks after taking time to adjust following quarterback Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets.
This is a progressive young team on the up. LaFleur also boasts a phenomenal head coaching record in December, so the complications that could emerge are obvious if the Panthers aren't up for the challenge.
One must also acknowledge the encouraging performances of quarterback Jordan Love. The former first-round pick waited patiently for his chance and despite some indifferent moments, looks like the latest in Green Bay's conveyorbelt of starting signal-callers from one to the next.
Prediction: Loss (2-13)
Much will depend on whether the Panthers' defense can continue its encouraging run of form at full strength. But considering how much the Packers have left to play for, LaFleur's record at this time of year, and Love's recent production, fans could go home without much Christmas cheer from this one.