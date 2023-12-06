Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-11 start in 2023
Can the Carolina Panthers salvage anything from their 2023 campaign?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Jaguars - Week 16
This is tricky to predict, as strange as that sounds. The Jacksonville Jaguars are performing far better than the Carolina Panthers this season, but there are concerns about the status of stud quarterback Trevor Lawrence thanks to a high ankle sprain suffered on Monday Night Football.
Lawrence is considered week-to-week, but the chances of him playing in the immediate future are remote. If the Jaguars are still in AFC South title contention by this point, one would expect the former No. 1 overall selection out of Clemson to suit up.
The Panthers have yet to taste success on the road in 2023. They are also susceptible to giving up big plays in the passing game versus high-caliber wide receivers, so this is a contest that Calvin Ridley should relish.
Jacksonville might not have Christian Kirk either after the dynamic wideout went down in Week 13. Ridley will take center stage as a result, which would be a nice audition as he gets set to enter free agency unless the Jaguars decide to keep him around.
Prediction: Loss (2-13)
If Lawrence isn't healthy enough to participate, the Panthers' chances of winning improve exponentially. But with the playoffs on the line, it would be surprising to see Carolina attain success with little to compete for other than pride.