Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-6 start in 2023
Could things be looking up for the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 10
A game between two of the NFL's bottom-feeders currently isn't exactly prominent viewing more often than not. But there will be plenty of added storylines when the Carolina Panthers travel north to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The fact this was allocated to Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime is a testament to the underlying connection between the two franchises. Of course, this all stemmed from the bombshell trade that landed Carolina the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and the chance to take quarterback Bryce Young.
This involved substantial draft compensation and wide receiver, D.J. Moore. A beloved player across the fanbase, he was hurt by the team's decision to make him surplus to requirements and will be doing everything in his power to make them pay in Week 10.
The good news for Carolina is that Jaycee Horn could be back in time for this one. And make no mistake, they'll need the shutdown cornerback in the hope of counteracting the supreme gifts Moore brings to the table.
Prediction: Win (3-6)
Struggling left tackle Ikem Ekwonu promises to have his work cut out after the Bears pulled off a trade for stud edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders before the deadline. But with signal-caller Justin Fields' status in doubt, the Panthers aren't without a chance if everyone performs up to the required standard.