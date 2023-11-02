Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-6 start in 2023
Could things be looking up for the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 11
Confidence will be brimming for the Carolina Panthers after three straight victories in this scenario. One could argue that's unrealistic considering how things have unfolded throughout seven games, but it's also completely ignoring the noticeable improvements made in Week 8 and the fact many top stars are making their way back from the treatment room.
However, the task awaiting Carolina in Week 11 is a steep one. The Panthers welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Bank of America Stadium for what is arguably their most difficult remaining game, so a monumental effort is needed to stand any chance of pulling off a major upset.
The Cowboys look primed for another deep postseason run despite not having much of a running game and losing stud cornerback Trevon Diggs for the season. They are also ruthless when it comes to disposing of inferior opposition.
This is a stern test for the Panthers and their home stadium is likely to be invaded by Cowboys fans to further complicate matters. At the same time, not having many expectations could work in the team's favor versus a storied franchise that gets hyped up constantly despite achieving very little over the last 30 years.
Prediction: Loss (3-7)
These two teams aren't evenly matched - that's the harsh reality. Things still need to play out on the field, but it's hard to project anything other than a Panthers' loss right now.