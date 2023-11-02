Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-6 start in 2023
Could things be looking up for the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Titans - Week 12
Again, this doesn't look like the most daunting of propositions if the Carolina Panthers continue to improve. The Tennessee Titans are 3-4 currently and have become a notoriously physical team under head coach Mike Vrabel, which is highlighted by their formidable running attack that can set the tone in a hurry.
Derrick Henry is an absolute man-mountain that can break off huge yardage when he picks up steam. Something that could prove complicated to stop for a Panthers' run defense giving up 139.4 yards per game on the ground.
Tennessee is also embroiled in a quarterback conundrum currently. Veteran Ryan Tannehill remains out through injury and second-round pick Will Levis could now have the job long-term after his sensational four-touchdown debut in Week 8.
They also have a decent defense and a wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins who finally sprung to life with Levis under center. The Titans cannot be taken lightly by any stretch, but the Panthers also have nothing to fear if they can somehow stop Henry in his tracks.
Prediction: Win (4-7)
This prediction is done more in hope rather than expectation. A strong start is imperative, but the quarterback duel between Bryce Young and Levis - if he's still Tennessee's No. 1 by this point - might prove to be the difference in pursuit of another road success.
And 4-7 looks a lot better than 1-6.