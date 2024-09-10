Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 0-1 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Raiders - Week 3
- Date: Sunday, September 2
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
The Carolina Panthers will be downtrodden at this early stage of the campaign if they cannot galvanize their performance levels in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans won't be holding out much hope for that after what they witnessed to start the season, but head coach Dave Canales will try and keep the spirits of his players up in the face of significant adversity.
Next up for the Panthers is a trip to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. They aren't expected to be in the postseason discussion thanks in no small part to their quarterback situation. However, their performance versus the Chargers before eventually falling short indicates they won't be going down without a fight in any game under Antonio Pierce's leadership.
This is a challenge the Panthers must be ready for. The Raiders cannot be taken lightly, especially on home soil.
They boast some dynamic playmakers on offense led by All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Their defense boasts one of the league's most productive pass-rushers in Maxx Crosby, who'll be aiming to pile more misery on quarterback Bryce Young in this one.
Of all the games on Carolina's early slate, this one looks the most winnable. It'll take a huge effort without the services of Derrick Brown, but generating pressure on veteran signal-caller Gardner Minshew is key. Whether the Panthers have enough quality to accomplish this feat is another matter.
This is a game the Panthers shouldn't fear no matter what happens in Week 2. The offensive line improvements inspire confidence that the likes of Crosby and Christian Wilkins can be kept in check.
- Prediction: Loss (0-3)
Young needs to have more conviction throwing the football and the defense must take some pride in their performance to keep Las Vegas on the back foot. That seems easier said than done looking at how this team completely capitulated at the Caesars Superdome.