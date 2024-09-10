Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 0-1 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Bengals - Week 4
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadiium
The Carolina Panthers' second home outing of the 2024 season sees an eagerly-anticipated battle between two former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks. Bryce Young will test his skills against another No. 1 overall selection in Joe Burrow when the Cincinnati Bengals visit Bank of America Stadium in Week 4.
Cincinnati is quietly fancied to make another deep playoff run this season. They got a gut check in no uncertain terms during their opening contest, looking out of rhythm throughout a surprising loss to the New England Patriots. Something the AFC North powerhouse will look to put behind them as a matter of urgency.
One could point to Ja'Marr Chase's situation as a reason for the Bengals' early issues. The wide receiver missed a lot of training camp and practice leading up to the game as he looks for a new lucrative contract. That hasn't arrived as yet, but Cincinnati needs to get him involved more after he featured in just 43 percent of offensive snaps in Week 1.
Tee Higgins also missed the game but should return quickly. This will be a reunion for veteran safety Vonn Bell, who was released by the Panthers after just one season and will be keen to make those in power pay for their lack of confidence.
There's just no telling what the atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium will be like if the Panthers cannot win any of their opening three encounters. Fans turned away in their droves last time around can are already selling tickets for way less than market value in the weeks ahead. It won't take long for things to become toxic if the performance levels aren't up to the required standard.
- Prediction: Loss (0-4)
This seems pessimistic, but there was nothing on their game film aside from the offensive line to suggest this is a team capable of being competitive this season. The Bengals have much loftier ambitions. They should also work out their early kinks in good time for this one.