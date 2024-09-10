Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 0-1 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 5
- Date: Sunday, October 6
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
This is a game with plenty of intriguing storylines attached. The Chicago Bears were the team that struck a deal with the Carolina Panthers so they could go up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young., General manager Ryan Poles has to be feeling pretty good about that right now.
It gave the Bears the No. 1 pick in 2024, which they spent on signal-caller Caleb Williams. The former USC star went through a rollercoaster rookie debut, but Chicago's defense got them through in key moments to get their season off to the best possible start against the Tennessee Titans.
The trade also sent former Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago. This loss has been sorely felt since his departure. It'll be the first time that the Maryland product has gone up against his old employers. He'll be looking to twist the knife and put up the numbers needed to secure success for his new club.
This transition could look even worse for the Panthers if they continue to struggle. Chicago also holds Carolina's second-round pick in 2025, which could be a high-end choice once again. Fortunately for general manager Dan Morgan, he did get a second back following a draft trade with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year.
The Bears are winning the trade so far. All hope is not lost with Young, but there are clear confidence issues and footwork problems that must be addressed. Chicago has a better roster on paper. They also have home-field advantage to make things even more complex for the Panthers.
- Prediction: Loss (0-5)
Starting the season at 0-5 would be nothing short of disastrous. Until the Panthers showcase a better football product and prove they are no longer a laughingstock, that's exactly what could befall them.
Just what David Tepper will make of that is anyone's guess. However, the pressure will grow exponentially in this scenario.