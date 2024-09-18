Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 0-2 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Bengals - Week 4
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Providing Andy Dalton is still under center by this point, and that's no guarantee looking at the erratic decision-making within the Carolina Panthers, he'll get the chance to face the team that drafted him at No. 35 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals come to Bank of America in Week 4, and they might not have much home-field advantage to counteract with fans turning away in their droves.
The Bengals haven't started the season well, but they can gain plenty of heart from their performance at the Kansas City Chiefs before falling short in the closing stages. Cincinnati is a notoriously slow starter under head coach Zac Taylor. Their opening is nothing to be concerned about, but doubts could creep in if they cannot beat the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
Any team with Joe Burrow under center needs to be respected. He's one of the league's best quarterbacks for a reason and went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes last time out. They should also have Tee Higgins back by this point to resume his dynamic partnership with Ja'Marr Chase at wide receiver.
Dalton won't want to be shown up by his old employers, but he's not the only one with revenge on his mind. Veteran safety Vonn Bell will be on the other sidelines. He was cut by the Panthers after just one season in favor of Jordan Fuller before returning to the Bengals. So this added motivation is not one-sided.
The Panthers cannot be trusted right now. That might change in a fortnight, but the roster lacks confidence or talent. There are also early rumors of locker room unrest - something that forced Dave Canales into benching Bryce Young to preserve whatever belief remains.
- Prediction: Loss (0-4)
Cincinnati has some stuff to figure out, but their playmakers look far superior on paper. If they can get the monkey off their back versus the Commanders, expect the team's fortunes to change quickly after a rough start.