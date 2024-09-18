Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 0-2 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 5
- Date: Sunday, October 6
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
Where it all began.
The Carolina Panthers lock horns with the Chicago Bears for the first time since the two teams agreed a bombshell trade for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Considering quarterback Bryce Young has been benched and they still have to give up their second-rounder in 2025 to round off the compensation, it's hard to see how Ryan Poles isn't walking away from this smiling.
Of course, this all changes if Caleb Williams doesn't work out. It's been a baptism of fire for the No. 1 pick over the first two weeks. The things he got away with at USC are not flying in the pros. Much like the situation with Young, his pass-catchers are becoming restless.
Former Panthers receiver D.J. Moore was visibly displeased with Williams' production versus the Houston Texans. This was always going to be a work in progress and Chicago's offensive line isn't exactly stellar. Whether head coach Dave Canales can galvanize his group if results go this way is another matter.
This was going to be tabbed as a battle between two former No. 1 picks. That won't be the case unless Andy Dalton struggles or goes down through injury. Much will also depend on whether Carolina's run defense can hold down the fort without stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown after they were carved open by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.
Every player needs to roll up their sleeves and get ready for the physical challenge that awaits them at Soldier Field. Confidence won't exactly be high after four straight losses in this scenario. Making the best out of a bad situation and fighting against adversity is crucial.
- Prediction: Loss (0-5)
The Bears will be aiming to pile more misery on the Panthers and give David Tepper more regret than ever about pushing for the 2023 trade when Scott Fitterer was stalling. Moore is going to be a man on a mission after being sacrificed as part of the deal, so it would be surprising if they emerged with anything to show for their efforts.