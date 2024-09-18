Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 0-2 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 6
- Date: Sunday, October 13
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
The Carolina Panthers will be right on course for the No. 1 overall pick once again if they are sitting at 0-5 heading into their home contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Raheem Morris' men have far greater ambitions after spending big money to acquire quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency.
Cousins is seen as the missing piece of the puzzle. He's looking a little rusty after recovering from a torn Achilles, but getting a morale-boosting win on Monday Night Football will give the signal-caller a huge lift.
The Falcons were favored to win the NFC South this season. That might not be the case for much longer when one considers the imposing starts made by the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As for the Panthers? They are the division's whipping boys until further notice.
Dave Canales can take some solace from the fact they've been competitive against Atlanta more often than not in recent years. The results haven't always gone their way, but Carolina did beat the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium last time around in what can only be described as a monsoon throughout.
Unless the Panthers find a way to counteract the threat posed by Bijan Robinson, they'll have no shot. The former first-round running back looks more of a focal point this season after being underused by previous head coach Arthur Smith. Considering how woeful Carolina's run defense has been to start the season, the Texas product could have a field day.
- Prediction: Win (1-5)
The slide has to end sometime, right? Gaining a priceless victory over divisional opposition would be a positive step in the right direction. Whether the Panthers are capable of this - especially once Cousins gains additional confidence and chemistry with the abundance of weapons at his disposal - is a different story.
If Canales doesn't win any of his next four games, he'll become the latest Panthers' head coach on the hot seat. Make no mistake about that.