Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-2 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 5
- Date: Sunday, October 6
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
Chicago Bears fans have spent the last two years mocking the Carolina Panthers' long-suffering supporters through no fault of their own. This stemmed from the bombshell trade to secure the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, which those in power at the time spent on Bryce Young.
Young is on the bench after a disastrous start to his career. The Bears got much more than they originally bargained for and still have Carolina's second-rounder in 2025 to come as the final piece of this extraordinary transaction. One could forgive Chicago's support for feeling a little smug, but is history about to repeat itself?
The Bears honed in on Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall in 2024 pretty early on. Many analysts believe this is the guy to finally solve decades of failed quarterback moves. While that might still be the case, the early struggles from the USC product indicate it might take some time. In contrast, No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels is taking the league by storm with the Washington Commanders.
Much like Young, this was seen as a tremendous situation for Williams in Chicago. This hasn't come to fruition as yet. Make no mistake it's something the Carolina Panthers and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, in particular, can take advantage of.
Williams is still trying to figure out what he can get away with in the pros. His improvisation under center in college isn't having nearly the same impact at the next level. What worked in the PAC-12 doesn't fly at the game's pinnacle. His confidence is wavering with every bad decision, so the Panthers must make things extremely uncomfortable for the rookie signal-caller in pursuit of a memorable road triumph.
- Prediction: Win (2-3)
Based on the opening few games, the Panthers look well-matched against the Bears. The added urgency to win for the fans who've had to endure constant ridicule from those in the Windy City should provide some additional motivation. If this comes down to the poise between Williams and Andy Dalton, experience might just win the day in a hostile environment.