Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-2 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Commanders - Week 7
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
This is not the same Washington Commanders team anymore. Dan Snyder is gone. The dark cloud of toxicity he brought across the franchise is no more, replaced by purpose and ambition under Josh Harris' ownership group, general manager Adam Peters, and head coach Dan Quinn.
The Commanders made the entire NFL world sit up and take notice with a stunning primetime victory at the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. More importantly, it looks like they have a genuine franchise quarterback under center in No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels.
Daniels is off to a sensational start. The Commanders haven't punted since Week 1 and have scored on every drive in some capacity. This will be a stern test of the Carolina Panthers' credentials in what promises to be a raucous atmosphere at Northwest Stadium.
Carolina needs to account for Daniels' accuracy and mobility with Kliff Kingsbury opening up things offensively with every passing week. However, the Commanders' defense is vulnerable despite some useful additions throughout the offseason. This could be the key to their potential success on the road.
Washington's cornerbacks are not up to the required standard overall. The Commanders are also lacking upfront with no consistent pass-rush. Their defensive tackle tandem of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen isn't generating any push whatsoever, although they are too talented for this to become an ongoing frustration throughout the campaign.
Turning this into a shootout is arguably the best way Carolina can improve its fortunes, especially if Daniels is still performing at an exceptionally high level. Dave Canales should also be wary of Washington's prolific rushing attack led by Brian Robinson Jr. and veteran free-agent signing Austin Ekeler.
- Prediction: Loss (3-4)
This one could go either way, but something special is happening in Washington with Daniels under center. The Panthers were hoping for the same when they drafted Bryce Young - which didn't materialize - but sitting at 3-4 heading into the midway point of the campaign would be pretty good considering how things looked through the first fortnight.