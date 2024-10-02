Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-3 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Commanders - Week 7
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
This is not the same Washington Commanders that disgraced the league for more than 20 years under Dan Snyder's incompetent ownership. There is a new regime in town that completely gutted the football operation from top to bottom this offseason. It's still early days, but things couldn't be going much better right now through the opening month of the campaign.
The Commanders are sitting at 3-1 with genuine hope something special could be brewing. They've racked up three straight triumphs, including two highly impressive road successes over the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. It also seems like they have found a franchise quarterback at long last.
Jayden Daniels - the No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft - has been an absolute revelation so far. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is drawing rave reviews for his schematic strategies and ability to maximize the playmakers at his disposal thanks to his signal-caller and a much-improved offensive line. This is going to be a huge test for the Carolina Panthers if Dan Quinn's squad builds on their newfound momentum before Week 7.
The Panthers need to limit Daniels from asserting his dominance. He's got too much talent to remove his influence entirely. But keeping him contained in the pocket and jamming Washington's wide receivers at the line of scrimmage would be a good place to start.
Carolina will be going up against two former players who both departed for Washington this offseason. Frankie Luvu was a disappointing loss after those in power made him an offer to stay. Jeremy Chinn going elsewhere was inevitable, but he's come on significantly over the last two games to make the Panthers potentially regret not having more faith in the former second-round pick.
- Prediction: Panthers loss (2-5)
The Panthers would do well to get anything out of this one as things stand. Momentum is everything and the Commanders have that in abundance right now. This factor could make all the difference when it's all said and done.