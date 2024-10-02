Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-3 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Broncos - Week 8
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
This is a decent set of games upcoming for the Carolina Panthers heading into the halfway point. Every team will be looking at them as a wounded animal and someone they can take advantage of, but head coach Dave Canales can make some noise if confidence remains high among the group.
Fans are tired of the Panthers being the league's whipping boys. That's why they were relatively encouraged despite another loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The result didn't go their way, but at least this group showed some fight at Bank of America Stadium.
Winning back respectability was the primary objective for the Panthers in 2024. There will be times where they come up short, but that's to be expected looking at how this roster is devoid of legitimate talent.
The Denver Broncos underachieved during their first season under head coach Sean Payton. He opted to buy himself a little extra time by disposing of veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson and replacing him with first-round pick Bo Nix, who's been erratic as expected to begin his professional career.
Denver's progressive defense has been the team's biggest positive by far through four weeks. It's kept them competitive and masked a lot of offensive failings. There will come a time when Nix needs to step up considering he's older than most rookies, but this formula is working well enough so far.
It won't be easy and the altitude is another complication the Panthers must overcome. But if Ejiro Evero can rattle Nix enough on his return to Denver, Carolina can sneak out a victory if Andy Dalton is still performing well at this point.
- Prediction: Panthers Win (3-5)
Being 3-5 at the midway stage of the campaign isn't the end of the world. After all, it's one more triumph than they managed to accomplish throughout their 17-game slate in 2023. That's progress if nothing else.