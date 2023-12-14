Predicting the final four games of Carolina Panthers 2023 season
Can the Carolina Panthers finish the 2023 season on a positive note?
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers fare over their final four games of the 2023 season after amassing just one win from 13 contests so far?
The 2023 season has been nothing short of catastrophic for the Carolina Panthers. There was so much hope before the campaign. So much optimism. So much anticipation things could start trending upward after drafting Bryce Young and hiring head coach Frank Reich.
Carolina's bold ambitions about contending in the playoffs were fool's gold. The Panthers are 1-12. Reich is no longer around. Young is going through significant complications under center while other less heralded signal-callers around the NFL thrive in better environments.
Some extreme soul-searching is needed. But the Panthers are running out of time to salvage any sort of credit from one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
On this topic, we took a stab at how the Panthers could fare over their final four contests under interim head coach Chris Tabor.
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 15
Black helmets are back for the second-straight year at home to the Atlanta Falcons. Whether it'll bring a similar result as the one the Carolina Panthers managed to accomplish on Thursday Night Football in 2022 remains to be seen.
The Falcons are still fighting to win the abysmal NFC South. They'll want to bounce back after last weekend's late loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So the Panthers should be wary of a wounded animal boasting outstanding playmakers on both sides of the football.
Prediction: Win (2-12)
Maybe it's the eternal optimism in me. Maybe it's the black helmets. But I think the Panthers have a legitimate shot of winning this weekend despite being 3.0-point underdogs with FanDuel Sportsbook.