Predicting the final four games of Carolina Panthers 2023 season
Can the Carolina Panthers finish the 2023 season on a positive note?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Packers - Week 16
Christmas Eve last year saw the Carolina Panthers put together their most dominant performance of the campaign. Steve Wilks' men pounded the Detroit Lions into submission with record-breaking rushing totals and a good old-fashioned ass-kicking. A statement from none other than Dan Campbell himself.
Doing the same this time around might be difficult. The Green Bay Packers have bounced back well from some early-season disappointment, but they remain something of an enigma looking at the team's overall body of work.
There are times when the Packers look like they could make some postseason noise. Others they appear to be a team with real complications as quarterback Jordan Love continues to find his feet after replacing legendary signal-caller Aaron Rodgers under center.
Green Bay should boast more urgency to achieve success than the Panthers, who've been going through the motions for some time. Whether that'll have a say in the overall outcome remains to be seen, but this is a game Carolina might identify as winnable if their impressive defense can restrict Love and a quality running attack.
Prediction: Loss (2-13)
While a surprising victory cannot be ruled out, it's a hard sell against an offense led by Matt LaFleur. But stranger things have happened in the NFL.