It's pretty clear who deserves blame for the Panthers being a total disaster
The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 and are the laughingstock of the league after getting blown out in back-to-back games. If that's not bad enough, after stating that Bryce Young, the former number one overall pick who Carolina traded a king's ransom for, would be the starting quarterback, Dave Canales backtracked and now it'll be Andy Dalton starting for the Panthers.
In other words, it's not fun for Panthers fans right now. The team hasn't had a winning season since 2017 when they went 11-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since then, they've finished with no more than seven wins and have been a complete joke.
It doesn't appear to be a coincidence that the Panthers went downhill as soon as David Tepper bought the team in 2018. The team has had more problems than wins since Tepper became the owner of the Panthers and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight, sadly, at least not anytime soon.
The benching of Young has led to people pointing at Bryce Young as arguably the biggest draft bust in NFL history but Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN said the Panthers' problems aren't on Young. Most fans are well aware of everything Martin said in her tweet but it bears repeating.
Bryce Young isn't the problem for the Panthers
As Martin noted, after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start, Steve Wilks took over the head coaching duties and went 6-6 in the role. The players wanted Wilks to have the interim tag removed and stay the head coach of the team but Tepper went in a different direction opting to hire Colts castoff Frank Reich.
Reich then wasn't even allowed to finish the season. After a 1-10 start, Tepper sent him packing and was once again looking for a new head coach to lead his team. He decided to hire Dave Canales who is 0-2 to start his head coaching career.
Perhaps if Tepper had listened to his players following the 2022 season, the past year and a half could have been avoided. Maybe the team wouldn't have felt the need to trade up for the top pick or if they did, they'd have taken the quarterback the coaches wanted or been able to give Young a decent roster so that his confidence wasn't completely destroyed.
It's been a shame to see what's happening with the Panthers organization since David Tepper bought the team. This was a franchise that reached the Super Bowl in the 2015 season and nearly won it. Ever since Tepper came along, however, the Panthers haven't had a winning season and we all know who to blame for that.