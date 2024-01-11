Ranking the 12 confirmed Carolina Panthers head coaching candidates in 2024 so far
It seems like one of these men will be the Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024.
By Dean Jones
11. Carolina Panthers could hire Brian Johnson
- Offensive Coordinator | Philadelphia Eagles
One of the more recent names added to the list was Brian Johnson. The Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator has come under criticism in recent weeks following the team's significant drop in form. Even when things were going well for the defending NFC conference champions, the offense was not running as smoothly as when Shane Steichen was running the show.
While it's worth bringing Johnson in for an interview, there seem to be too many question marks about his first-year calling plays to legitimately put him in the conversation to become Carolina Panthers head coach. There's also a chance Philadelphia will cut this experiment short if they're bounced out of the playoffs early.
10. Carolina Panthers could hire Dan Quinn
- Defensive Coordinator | Dallas Cowboys
Dan Quinn might be higher on most lists, and that's fine. He's a quality coach and a supreme defensive savant. He's in high demand around the league. Despite these positives, I don't think that the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator is the right man to lead the Panthers into their exciting new era.
Quinn enjoyed some head coaching success with the Atlanta Falcons. The Super Bowl collapse against the New England Patriots began their demise. While he's galvanized his career in Dallas, questions from a prominent leadership position seem obvious.
Besides, Quinn to the Seattle Seahawks makes too much sense after the Pete Carroll era shockingly concluded.