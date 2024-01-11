Ranking the 12 confirmed Carolina Panthers head coaching candidates in 2024 so far
It seems like one of these men will be the Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024.
By Dean Jones
9. Carolina Panthers could hire Dave Canales
- Offensive Coordinator | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive coordinator Dave Canales has a close relationship with Dan Morgan from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. Considering how the former linebacker's influence has grown since Scott Fitterer's firing earlier this week, it's no surprise to see his name on the Carolina Panthers' shortlist.
Canales has done a nice job of turning Baker Mayfield's career around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season en route to the NFC South title. It's not been perfect, but they found a way to get the job done. Although he's a progressive figure, this might be too soon for another jump up into a head coaching position.
8. Carolina Panthers could hire Brian Callahan
- Offensive Coordinator | Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Callahan did a good job in difficult circumstances as Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator this season. Their offense remained productive despite losing stud quarterback Joe Burrow to an early-season injury. It wasn't enough to reach the playoffs, but it shows an ability to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity.
Callahan would be considered a dark horse for the Panthers' job. His schematic concepts have the right balance. The offensive line blocking schemes could use some work, so whether he's done enough for team owner David Tepper to take the plunge remains to be seen.
Getting a closer examination of Callahan's credentials and ethos during an interview will tell those in power more about what he could potentially bring to the organization. I just don't see this move being confirmed.