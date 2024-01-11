Ranking the 12 confirmed Carolina Panthers head coaching candidates in 2024 so far
It seems like one of these men will be the Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024.
By Dean Jones
5. Carolina Panthers could hire Raheem Morris
- Defensive Coordinator | Los Angeles Rams
Raheem Morris might be considered a retread by many, which is understandable. It's been more than a decade since he was a permanent head coach - although he did spend time as an interim coaching leader with the Atlanta Falcons. But the Panthers could do far worse than look in his direction.
Morris is a well-rounded coach and a proven leader of men. He's got a defensive background primarily, but he's also got the right offensive know-how to suggest some balance could be found if he gets the right offensive coordinator into the building.
The Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator worked wonders with a young group this season en route to the playoffs. He's gaining more interest than Evero around the league. That is also telling.
4. Carolina Panthers could hire Frank Smith
- Offensive Coordinator | Miami Dolphins
Frank Smith was visibly emotional when speaking about the prospect of becoming Carolina Panthers head coach in front of the media. He's risen through the NFL coaching ranks steadily. His reputation is flourishing as a supreme influence behind the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. He's also got vast experience working with offensive lines throughout his time in the league.
One thing working against Smith is how much of Miami's success is down to Mike McDaniel's concepts. That's up for debate. But there's no doubt he will have learned the heart of innovation and risk-taking from the head coach and working under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams.
Again, this is a calculated gamble if the Panthers went in this direction. If everything went well and Smith continued his encouraging upward trend, the rewards would be substantial.