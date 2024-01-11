Ranking the 12 confirmed Carolina Panthers head coaching candidates in 2024 so far
It seems like one of these men will be the Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024.
By Dean Jones
3. Carolina Panthers could hire Bobby Slowik
- Offensive Coordinator | Houston Texans
There are more than a few envious glances directed towards the Houston Texans right now. Hiring DeMeco Ryans as head coach and drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud turned a team once tipped to have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft into the AFC South champion and a playoff appearance in just one season. I don't need to tell you that things didn't go nearly as well for the Carolina Panthers.
This is bringing some deserved attention to Bobby Slowik's door during the current hiring cycle. He's worked wonders with Stroud. He's managed to mold his offense to the young signal-caller's strengths. Despite not having a productive running game, the offensive coordinator's made it work.
Giving Slowik a shot could make a significant difference to Bryce Young's development. He's also from the famous Shanahan tree, which has brought untold success around the league. The Panthers could sure use some of that.
2. Carolina Panthers could hire Mike Macdonald
- Defensive Coordinator | Baltimore Ravens
It's not just the Baltimore Ravens offense that's been thriving of late. Mike Macdonald has masterminded the demise of some of the league's most prolific offenses over the second half of 2023. Something that's seen his head coaching stock soar at the best possible time.
Macdonald would need an offensive plan for the Panthers - or someone else for that matter - to take the plunge. This would also spell the end of current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's time with the franchise unless a compromise could be reached.
This time of year is all about momentum. If Baltimore's defense continues to progress and they make a deep postseason run -potentially ending with a Super Bowl triumph - that's exactly the sort of forward-thinking the Panthers need to pick themselves off the canvas.