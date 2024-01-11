Ranking the 12 confirmed Carolina Panthers head coaching candidates in 2024 so far
It seems like one of these men will be the Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024.
By Dean Jones
1. Carolina Panthers could hire Ben Johnson
- Offensive Coordinator | Detroit Lions
The Carolina Panthers making Ben Johnson their No. 1 target is the worst-kept secret in football. David Tepper wanted him last year before he opted to remain with the Detroit Lions. After another exceptional season, expect another bold bid this time around.
Johnson is the hottest name in this year's cycle. He's received interview requests from numerous teams. He's got plenty of leverage during potential negotiations. It'll be a tough sell for Tepper, but reports suggest the interest could be mutual.
This would be a home-run hire for the Panthers in every sense of the word. Johnson has close connections to the area. He has innovative schematic concepts that bring the best out of his players. The way he's managed to bring Detroit's offensive line along into one of the NFL's most prolific units cannot be looked at with anything other than encouragement.
Tepper would likely hire Johnson tomorrow if he agreed. Unfortunately for the billionaire, he might not be alone in that regard.
The Washington Commanders are reportedly keen. The Tennessee Titans also put in a request. This might center on how much the respected play-caller believes in quarterback Bryce Young when push comes to shove.
The Panthers need a contingency plan if Johnson decides to take his chances elsewhere, which is entirely possible given how attractive the Commanders' head coaching position appears in comparison. But if Tepper can pull this off, it will go a long way to getting a disillusioned fanbase back onside.