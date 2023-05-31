Ranking the 4 biggest Carolina Panthers strengths after eventful 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
No. 3: Carolina Panthers OL
Sometimes it's not just about who comes in. For some position groups, retention and continuity are just as important as any new arrivals.
That is exactly what the Carolina Panthers' offensive line needed this offseason. After the unit emerged as one of the NFL's most improved units in 2022, keeping around the same people despite the change in head coach was of critical importance to generate further optimism long-term.
Frank Reich managed to convince offensive line coach James Campen to remain part of the project, which was a massive boost to those who developed considerably under his exceptional guidance last season. The Panthers also tied down center Bradley Bozeman to a contract extension after a standout season once introduced into the lineup.
Cam Erving's leadership and Michael Jordan's flexibility secured short-term deals after the draft. Carolina also acquired Chandler Zavala in the fourth round, who is a former teammate of Ikem Ekwonu's at North Carolina State and could emerge as a starting option with further refinement.
The Panthers will be without starting right guard Austin Corbett over the early part of 2023 as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints. However, it would be a big shock if this group didn't become an area of significant strength next season.