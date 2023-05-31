Ranking the 4 biggest Carolina Panthers strengths after eventful 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
No. 2: Carolina Panthers front office
With Matt Rhule holding absolute power as the primary decision-maker alongside his head coaching responsibilities, it was hard to gauge just what the Carolina Panthers had in their front office. That is not the case anymore.
Rhule is long gone and those tasked with additional responsibilities in the aftermath of his firing have flourished. The front office has been aggressive, professional, and collaborative in their recruitment methods across the board this offseason, which couldn't have come at a better time.
General manager Scott Fitterer led the charge and was evidently eager to rid himself of Rhule's poor personnel management in which he was complicit. Assistant GM Dan Morgan is another that's come to the fore in recent months and the exceptional salary-cap management of Samir Suleiman has been nothing short of a revelation.
Couple this with an outstanding scouting department, an analytical owner in David Tepper who knows the business aspect better than most, and Frank Reich's influence, and it's not hard to see why the Panthers have gone about their plans with ruthless efficiency this offseason. Something that can hopefully continue long into the future.
That might be without Morgan and Suleiman at some stage, who look like future NFL general managers in the making. For now, fans can feel highly confident about the front office as Carolina embarks on an exciting new era.