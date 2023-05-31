Ranking the 4 biggest Carolina Panthers strengths after eventful 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
No. 1: Carolina Panthers coaching staff
It was disappointing to some that interim Steve Wilks wasn't given the head coaching position on a permanent basis. But it didn't take long to begin figuring out how Frank Reich separated himself from other candidates.
His offensive mind was obviously a big factor given how things are unfolding around the league currently. Reich's grand plan to assemble an all-star staff was another major tipping point.
Reich's strong connections around the league coupled with David Tepper's unlimited financial resources ensured the Panthers got the best money could buy. The staff is now littered with former or future NFL head coaches, which represents the biggest upgrade over the previous regime.
Ejiro Evero and Thomas Brown have drawn huge praise from Reich for devising the game plans on defense and offense respectively. Others such as quarterbacks coach Josh McCown have been influential immediately after agreeing to come on board.
Carolina's coaching roster is arguably the league's best. It's also been set up specifically to help enable a young squad to reach new heights with legitimate professional coaches at every position for the first time.
Much like the front office situation, it could be short-lived if Evero, Brown, and perhaps even McCown generate head coaching interviews during the next cycle. So it's vital Reich makes the most out of this elite staff while he has them.