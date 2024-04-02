Ranking 5 biggest Carolina Panthers draft gems of the last decade
There have been a few hits from recent Carolina Panthers drafts.
By Dean Jones
1. Taylor Moton
- Offensive Tackle | Western Michigan Broncos
- No. 64 overall | 2017 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers' offensive line continues to be a real disappointment more often than not in recent years. Things looked promising in 2022 after Steve Wilks and Ben McAdoo returned to basics. But things reverted to type during the previous campaign.
Amid all the doom and gloom, one constant remains. Since being drafted out of Western Michigan, Taylor Moton's consistency has been phenomenal. He's an iron man in terms of durability and his production is among the league's most prolific right tackles for good measure.
Giving Moton a lucrative contract extension was a no-brainer for the Panthers. Instead of resting on his laurels after securing long-term financial security, the former second-round pick kept the competitive fire. He also became a quiet, respected leader within the locker room.
Moton turned out on every offensive snap once again in 2023 - 1,148 in total. He gave up just one sack and conceded four penalties, which is a testament to his ability to produce the goods no matter the caliber of edge rusher in his path.
While Moton is now comfortably the highest-paid Panthers player with a $29.74 million cap hit, it's money well spent. Carolina has very few dependable pieces, but he's undoubtedly one of them following a sensational career up to now.