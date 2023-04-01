Ranking the top-four Carolina Panthers draft QB targets after pro day exploits
Carolina Panthers could draft Anthony Richardson
This is the feast or famine move normally associated with a daring trade-up. The San Francisco 49ers did something similar with Trey Lance, although it remains to be seen how that'll work out given the player's recent injury problems and the emergence of seventh-round selection Brock Purdy.
Richardson's athletic measurables are absolutely off the charts. His historic performance at the NFL Scouting Combine further enhanced his claims and although it wasn't perfect, there was a lot to like about his pro-day throwing session, too.
If everything comes together for Richardson, he could be generational. Even though he's deemed a work in progress, general manager Scott Fitterer stated that the more reps the player accumulates, the better he'll get - and quickly.
"Obviously, he's got a ton of talent, a lot of upside. The more you play, the better it's going to be, as far as processing and timing. But he's got everything to work with. … He's more than a project; he's a really good player."- Scott Fitterer via Panthers.com
To say this is a high-risk selection would be understating things. However, the reward could be better than any signal-caller prospect taking their chances at the next level in 2023.