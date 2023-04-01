Ranking the top-four Carolina Panthers draft QB targets after pro day exploits
Carolina Panthers could draft C.J. Stroud
If the decision was up to me, the pick at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft would be C.J. Stroud. However, this is about what the Carolina Panthers are doing rather than my personal preference.
Stroud is the best pure passer to enter the NFL since Trevor Lawrence. His poise, accuracy, and ability to make every throw with supreme confidence make this a Day 1 starter with potential Pro Bowl upside with a smooth transition to the professional ranks.
Not only does Stroud boast two seasons of exceptional college production at Ohio State, but the signal-caller has ridden the crest of a wave throughout the assessment process. He put on a throwing clinic at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was followed by an exceptional pro day that left Carolina's brass gushing in its immediate aftermath.
The prospect looks like the sort of quarterback Frank Reich normally goes for in terms of height and build. There are very few flaws in his game, so once Stroud starts trusting his legs in the exceptional environment the Panthers have set up specifically for their new rookie, the sky's the limit.
This is a difficult decision for the Panthers and everyone in the thought process will have their favorite. But it's hard to look at Stroud's credentials and not think he couldn't become the franchise quarterback Carolina has been starved of since Cam Newton was their last No. 1 overall selection back in 2011.