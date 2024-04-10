Ranking the nine best signings from Carolina Panthers' 2024 free agency
Dan Morgan left no stone unturned...
By Dean Jones
Ranking the nine best signings from what quickly became a dramatic 2024 off-season period for the Carolina Panthers under new general manager Dan Morgan.
Nobody expected the Carolina Panthers to be inactive when free agency began. They didn't have much financial wiggle room to make moves, but Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis navigated a difficult situation extremely well as part of their major roster overhaul.
The Panthers were coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. It was a complete embarrassment, so a completely different approach to roster construction was needed after significant cracks began to show throughout the Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer years. It's a small sample size, but the early signs are positive.
We took a look at Carolina's free-agent acquisitions and ranked the nine best. This criteria was based on the contract attached and their expected impact on the team in 2024. Hopefully, Morgan has found the right pieces that fit his ambitions to restore the proud culture those in power previously evaporated.
Let's get to it…
9. Yosh Nijman - Carolina Panthers OT
The Carolina Panthers needed to find better depth along their offensive line. This became exposed in no uncertain terms last season, leaving quarterback Bryce Young in harm's way as the No. 1 overall selection went through some significant complications in Year 1 of his professional career.
Dan Morgan managed to secure the services of Yosh Nijman from the Green Bay Packers in free agency. The experienced tackle is a solid swing option who could step in at a moment's notice if either Ikem Ekwonu or Taylor Moton go down through injury. It also raises the bar in terms of competition, which should increase effort and performance levels across the board.
Considering the high stakes surrounding Ekwonu after his sophomore NFL campaign, acquiring a decent insurance policy such as Nijman was a shrewd move by the front office.
