Ranking the nine best signings from Carolina Panthers' 2024 free agency
Dan Morgan left no stone unturned...
By Dean Jones
8. Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers' defense was decimated this offseason. This is something Dan Morgan deemed as a necessary sacrifice in pursuit of better fortunes for quarterback Bryce Young. Whether it pays off or not is another matter.
Frankie Luvu departed for the Washington Commanders in free agency. Ejiro Evero turned to someone he knows well as a potential replacement, signing Josey Jewell to fill the void. The pair worked closely together on the Denver Broncos, so the transition into a different environment should go smoothly when preparations for the 2024 campaign gather pace.
Jewell is a solid presence against the run who's gone over 100 tackles in three of his six NFL seasons. He's got enough instincts to be around the football consistently and boasts the tackling technique capable of stopping oncoming runners in their tracks.
Some deficiencies in coverage cannot be overlooked. But this looks like a cost-effective pickup to go alongside Shaq Thompson, who is returning from a broken fibula that restricted him to two games.
7. D.J. Wonnum - Carolina Panthers OLB
Trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants - coupled with the losses of Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos - left the Carolina Panthers with almost no pass-rushing options whatsoever. This is something those in power rectified by picking up D.J. Wonnum in free agency.
Wonnum emerged into a capable edge presence during his four years with the Minnesota Vikings. He's coming off a torn quad - which is slightly concerning - but the former South Carolina college standout has the explosiveness and speed-to-power moves that could be of use.
Another red flag centers on how much Wonnum's numbers were inflated thanks to the presence of Danielle Hunter on the opposite side of Minnesota's blitz-heavy 3-4 defensive front. He got a lot of one-on-one looks, which might not be the case in Carolina thanks to their lack of legitimate pass-rushing options currently on the roster.
This does come with potential, but tempering expectations would be the smart way to go until further notice.