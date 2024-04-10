Ranking the nine best signings from Carolina Panthers' 2024 free agency
By Dean Jones
6. Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson took their chances elsewhere via trade and through free agency. The Carolina Panthers re-signed Troy Hill to a one-year deal, but it wasn't hard to see why cornerback quickly emerged into a pressing need.
General manager Dan Morgan turned to someone he knew from their time together on the Buffalo Bills. Dane Jackson came into the fold on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement. This was seen as a rotational piece and nothing more among most fans, but the front-office leader is reportedly higher on the defensive back than most.
The former seventh-round selection didn't excel last season, giving up 74.3 percent of his targets and a 109.6 passer rating when targeted. Perhaps more concerning was his eight missed tackles - something that equated to 17% of his attempts.
Jackson should be highly motivated to prove his increasing doubters wrong in a different environment. If this move also got Ejiro Evero's seal of approval, there needs to be another level of trust attached.
5. Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S
Vonn Bell was one of many established stars cut loose as part of Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis' attempts to preserve future financial flexibility. The Panthers were willing to rip the band-aid off now, which was an understandable approach when one considers how much the team struggled overall in 2023.
The Panthers once again turned to someone defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero trusts and whom he'd worked with previously. Jordan Fuller joined in free agency from the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year, $3.25 million deal. This could be an absolute steal when it's all said and done.
Fuller's been highly consistent over his first four seasons in the league. He's a willing contributor closer to the line of scrimmage, can assist in coverage on the backend, and has also developed some outstanding communication capabilities to further enhance his influence.
Slotting Fuller next to Xavier Woods gives the Panthers a productive safety tandem. Something that is desperately needed with so many changes across Evero's defense this offseason.