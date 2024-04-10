Ranking the nine best signings from Carolina Panthers' 2024 free agency
By Dean Jones
2. Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
There's no doubt what the biggest coup made by the Carolina Panthers was this offseason. Many thought Jadeveon Clowney would join the New York Jets in pursuit of landing on a team with a better chance to contend. Instead, the former No. 1 overall selection opted to play closer to home at this stage of his career.
The Panthers offering an extra year of financial security also played a significant role. But to get a prominent veteran player who is coming off arguably the best season of his professional career, those in power felt like the risk was worth it.
Clowney immediately improves the Panthers' ability to set the edge on running-downs. The former South Carolina college star also looked more explosive than ever in pass-rushing situations last season. He might be a little long in the tooth, but there's a lot of good football left in the once-generational college prospect.
Carolina is counting on Clowney to produce on the field and become a useful mentor to young edge players looking to follow in his footsteps. Looking at last season, it's something he looks capable of accomplishing.
1. Robert Hunt - Carolina Panthers OL
Carolina's marquee free-agent signing could also be the most impactful. Those in power wasted no time in making right guard Robert Hunt their biggest priority once the legal tampering period began, signing him to a five-year, $100 million deal that dropped jaws among the fanbase.
This was a steep price to pay, but the rewards could be substantial. Hunt is another interior tone-setter who excels in pass protection. There's also a lot to like about his physicality against the run, which is going to become more prevalent within Dave Canales' offensive scheme.
Hunt and Damien Lewis could be a formidable offensive guard tandem. If Austin Corbett transitions well to the center spot after the Panthers released Bradley Bozeman, there will be no more excuses for Bryce Young in pursuit of better fortunes next time around.
Much has been made about the contract amount and duration. But looking a little closer, Brandt Tilis has structured it perfectly. Besides, to convince productive players in their prime to join a two-win team in such a small market, there will be some extra cost attached.