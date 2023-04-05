Ranking the top-five free agent signings by the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers TE
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers needed a productive pass-catching presence at the tight end position. Considering the need for their rookie quarterback to hit the ground running, identifying a veteran from the free-agent pool was the best course of action.
Despite the incoming 2023 NFL Draft tight-end class being among the deepest in recent memory, the Panthers need someone with experience who's played at the highest level. Something that led those in power to Hayden Hurst, who signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal that also included a $6.17 million signing bonus and $13 million guaranteed.
Hurst is a proven performer who is renowned for coming up big when the spotlight is brightest. He's coming off the back of two straight AFC Championship games with the Cincinnati Bengals, so he knows how to successfully impact a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
While the Panthers might not be there just yet, they have grand ambitions to reach this standard under Frank Reich. Hurst's presence will be a massive upgrade on anything Carolina's possessed since Greg Olsen and should be an exceptional security blanket for the No. 1 overall pick during their first season as an NFL starter.
Having played college at South Carolina, the adjustment should be easy for Hurst. His previous experience of NFC South football from his time with the Atlanta Falcons is another thing the player has working in his favor.