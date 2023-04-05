Ranking the top-five free agent signings by the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
There were a few raised eyebrows when the Carolina Panthers convinced Miles Sanders to join their ambitious project. Paying another running back decent money so soon after trading Christian McCaffrey was deemed a risk worth taking by the front office, which left D'Onta Foreman free to leave in free agency for the Chicago Bears along the way.
Foreman shone in a starting role last season once McCaffrey was shipped to the San Francisco 49ers. But looking at their full body of work, Sanders represents an instant upgrade and can be a true three-down force for the Panthers in 2023.
The former second-round pick arrives in Carolina having played a significant role in the Philadelphia Eagles run to the Super Bowl. Sanders gained 1,347 all-purpose yards and 11 combined touchdowns throughout the campaign, so it's not hard to see why influential figures within the Panthers identified him as a player of interest.
Sanders also has experience of being around a winning franchise - one that Frank Reich was also part of once upon a time. Therefore, he should be fully aware of the standards expected and can help portray this to his teammates throughout the preparation period.
While Foreman possibly earned an extended stay last season, there is no room for sentiment when it comes to building a contender. If the Panthers want to emerge as a surprise playoff hopeful next season, they'll need Sanders firing on all cylinders.