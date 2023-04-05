Ranking the top-five free agent signings by the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Vonn Bell - Carolina Panthers S
With the Carolina Panthers shifting their defensive ethos under new coordinator Ejiro Evero, some personnel changes were expected. It's been a case of fine-tuning rather than anything drastic, which could be bolstered further if the right prospects become available during the 2023 NFL Draft.
One notable addition in free agency could be among the team's most important when push comes to shove. Vonn Bell is another with legitimate playoff experience and high-level production both on the field and as a supreme motivator of men within the locker room.
This will be invaluable to the Panthers and the young defensive stars at the team's disposal. Bell's partnership on the backend with Xavier Woods comes with undoubted potential, which also allows Evero the opportunity to deploy Jeremy Chinn in a more impactful way all over the field.
Bell is a hard hitter - a no-nonsense individual that makes things happen. His pre-snap communication is first-class and matched by outstanding efficiency in coverage to further raise expectations.
Something special could be brewing for Carolina's defense in 2023. Adding another cornerback and pass-rusher would be wise before the season begins, but having someone like Bell to anchor the safety position could be the key that unlocks this unit's true potential during the upcoming campaign.