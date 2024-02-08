Renowned history revisionist makes bold Carolina Panthers claim
He's at it again...
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made another bold statement surrounding his failed tenure with the organization.
Matt Rhule isn't exactly renowned for laying truth bombs about his inept head coaching stint with the Carolina Panthers. He turned a respected organization into a complete laughingstock. He stripped the franchise of the core ethos that made it great and replaced it with a college-style mindset that didn't win over his players. There's also the small matter of his incompetent roster management after David Tepper gave him the final say on personnel.
Rhule has been on damage control since he was mercifully fired during the 2022 season. His reputation in the collegiate ranks ensured there was a job waiting for him with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if he ever got another opportunity at the next level.
The statements have been borderline delusional from Rhule. They lack accountability for the team's rapid descent into the abyss. He's more than willing to throw people under the bus to save his skin. He often revels in the misery of others if it benefits him.
Matt Rhule allegedly wanted Carolina Panthers to consider Brock Purdy
Everyone seems to be moving on from Rhule. He can't seem to let it go. Another eye-catching revelation from the history revisionist and pathological liar centered on his desire to draft quarterback Brock Purdy in 2022.
Rhule stated via Pro Football Talk that he banged the table hard for Purdy to be considered by the Panthers. He was vetoed by others in positions of power. Of course, Mr. Irrelevant went to the San Francisco 49ers and is about to lock horns with Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
"I think Brock Purdy is an amazing player, played against him at Iowa State. When I was in the draft room at Carolina, I brought his name up. I said he should be on the draft board. I got vetoed on that one."- Matt Rhule via Pro Football Talk
How convenient.
This isn't the first time Rhule's tried to revise history. Whether it's true or not - which you couldn't take to the bank by any stretch of the imagination - it's another excuse that takes away from his constant stream of failures at the quarterback position.
If Rhule had listened to the scouting department in 2020, the Panthers wouldn't be in this mess. They wanted Carolina to move up for Oregon prospect Justin Herbert. This request was rejected and the team has been paying a heavy price ever since.
No mention of that, though.
Teddy Bridgewater. P.J. Walker. Sam Darnold. Baker Mayfield. Matt Corral. Even Cam Newton. All tried and failed under Rhule. This is all in a little more than three seasons. So spare me with his claim about seeing Purdy's potential before anybody else.
The entire league ignored Purdy. Are Panthers fans supposed to believe Rhule was the oracle? There's been too much water under the bridge for that.
Not one mention of the player's name came up during the team's comprehensive draft docuseries. They traded up for Corral. He also had the power to add him to Carolina's draft board as the primary shot-caller if Rhule was that convinced.
Joe Person from The Athletic heard something similar regarding the Rhule-Purdy story, for what it's worth. His social media post provoked a hilarious response from Bill Voth, who was the Panthers' director of content and broadcasting at the time.
Purdy should thank his lucky stars he didn't end up in Carolina. He wouldn't be in Super Bowl contention. He wouldn't be a starting NFL quarterback. There's also a chance he'd be out of the league entirely given how Rhule mismanaged football's most important position.
That's why the snake oil salesman is back in college and regarded as one of the most incompetent coaches in recent NFL history. No matter what he's said since being removed, absolutely nothing can alter that fact.