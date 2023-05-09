What is an RPO offense and how will Bryce Young fit with the Carolina Panthers?
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers RPO offense: What is it and what it is not
Beginning with the basics – the acronym RPO stands for ‘run, pass, option’. The execution of the offensive system is linear in thinking. Meaning, if the numbers advantages and looks are all as hoped for, the offense is looking to run the football first and foremost.
Former NFL quarterback J.T. O’Sullivan now of The QB School describes an RPO offense as designed to put maximum stress on a defensive unit by putting playmakers in space and attacking both horizontally and vertically out of the same structure of a play. It’s not going to be the type of offense where the signal-caller will be making audibles and changing the play call at the line of scrimmage.
A base RPO play has both a run design and a pass design already built into it. The quarterback is responsible for making a read to determine which option has the best chance for ultimate success. This is not to be confused with the triple option, or power read option, where the man under center is often used as a primary ball carrier.
There are a handful of keys for the quarterback to use in that decision-making process, but it essentially boils down to one specific defender or area of the field being identified as the read. The onus is on the signal-caller to make quick, accurate decisions.
When the quarterback identifies the defender he’s reading, called the conflict defender, he uses that defender’s post-snap reaction to determine the best attack for that play. If the defender commits to the run, the signal-caller can pull the ball back from the handoff and opt to throw instead.
This may look like a play-action design to most who are viewing the game, where it appears to be a fake handoff and then a pass. It’s a bit more nuanced for the players and coaches, but that could be the outside perception for many.
Based on where the conflict defender is located within the defense, the quarterback will know which level he will attack if he decides to pass the ball. Being able to execute a multitude of strategies from the same structure is the idea of being multiple.
First-level reads are based on the defensive line unit, and those plays are heavily run-focused and horizontal pass looks, such as screens. These are less multiple than second and third-level reads.
Second-level reads are typically linebackers or players in linebacker alignments. These RPOs allow an offense to be more multiple, so they can attack horizontally and start to implement some quick vertical aspects of the passing game, as well.
Third-level RPO reads are on the defensive backs. This is where an offense can put more stress vertically on the defense with explosive plays. If a safety involves himself in the run, meaning he comes downhill to stuff the run, the quarterback can identify advantageous perimeter matchups and take the shot downfield.
In the same breath, if these identified conflict defenders play off and step back into coverage – the quarterback knows his team has the blocking numbers advantage and can hand the ball off with a high probability of a productive result. Hopefully, this can bear fruit for the Carolina Panthers under their exciting new regime.