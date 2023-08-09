Strengths and weaknesses of Carolina Panthers QBs at 2023 training camp
How have the Carolina Panthers quarterbacks fared at training camp?
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
- Strength: Leadership
- Weakness: Comfort
The No. 1 overall selection in this year's draft has given Carolina Panthers fans life. Bryce Young has looked every bit as advertised and impressed teammates and coaches alike.
His leadership has been outstanding so far and Young has taken command of the locker room. The team rallies around him already and by the looks of it, the attributes and abilities that led to his success with the Crimson Tide will translate extremely well during his tenure with the Panthers.
Young also provides the culture that the Panthers community has been missing since the Cam Newton era. A quarterback that the city can believe in and that can dissect defenses with cerebral processing and efficiency. Sign me up.
The quarterback can show improvement with his comfortability within the offense. Young's smart and looks great on the field already, but there have been miscues and misses that will wash away with time and familiarity within the dynamic scheme created by Frank Reich and Thomas Brown.
Make no mistake, Young has already cemented himself as the guy moving forward. He also shows just as much comfortability as the other two quarterbacks on the roster.
But for the Panthers to win the division in 2023, it is vital that the future of the franchise puts in the time to become well-versed in the offense. Something Young is already well on his way to accomplishing.