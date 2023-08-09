Strengths and weaknesses of Carolina Panthers QBs at 2023 training camp
How have the Carolina Panthers quarterbacks fared at training camp?
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
- Strength: Veteran Presence
- Weakness: Ball Placement
Three-time Pro Bowler Andy Dalton has provided stability for the Carolina Panthers in camp so far. He's helped guide the younger quarterbacks on the roster through a pivotal summer extremely well.
His professionalism has been raved about in the locker room. Particularly from Miles Sanders, who called Dalton a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. While this is a bit of a stretch, his presence has clearly left a positive mark on his teammates.
Dalton has missed on a few throws during training camp thus far and has been picked off a few times by a defense that looks set for great things in 2023. But again, this was almost of secondary importance to the role he'll play behind the scenes.
Now this could be attributed to the stellar play by new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit or the lack of familiarity with Carolina's wide receiver group. Either way, it should be noted that Dalton has thrown double-digit interceptions in over half of the seasons that he has played.
With a lot of football played in his career, the former TCU Horned Frog signal-caller leaves much to be desired when it comes to taking care of the football. The knowledge he passes on to Young and Corral will be the most invaluable contribution he makes throughout his time in Carolina.