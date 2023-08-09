Strengths and weaknesses of Carolina Panthers QBs at 2023 training camp
How have the Carolina Panthers quarterbacks fared at training camp?
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
- Strength: Arm Talent
- Weakness: Game Action
Coming off a season-ending Lisfranc injury and horrible mismanagement in the final year of the Matt Rhule era, Matt Corral has shown toughness and determination to prove that he belongs in the NFL. While it may be a longshot for the former third-round pick to find a long-term home with the Carolina Panthers, he can still show he has something to offer on another NFL team.
The all-time passer rating leader in Ole Miss history, Corral has always shown flashes of his arm talent and has wowed in this regard at training camp. The second-year-pro possesses a nice zip with his throws and displayed solid ball placement throughout camp.
I was particulary impressed with Corral's comfort under center and rapport with the wide receivers and tight ends. This is partly due to his tenure with the team being the longest among the quarterbacks - as strange as it might sound.
Corral is desperately missing live reps in the NFL. Last season, he did not get a chance to show what he could do in the preseason because the previous regime failed to give him a fair shot, focusing on trying to save their jobs with another suspect trade for an underperforming veteran.
The missed time on the field slowed Corral's development. Despite his talent, he will still need to grow accustomed to playing at a high level against the best athletes on the planet.
He looks good in practice, but we need to see Corral against some of the best the league has to offer. If he follows up a good training camp with a solid preseason, the player could find himself with a few teams calling for his services.