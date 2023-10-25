Texans vs. Panthers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 8
A full betting preview for the battle between the top two picks when the Texans take on the Panthers.
The Carolina Panthers are the only winless team left in the NFL, but they had a chance to regroup during the bye week and now they host the 3-3 Houston Texans in Week 8. If there's a time for them to get their first win of 2023, now's a great chance for exactly that.
Bryce Young has looked better each week he's played, and I'm willing to bet on him and the Panthers to finally get their first win on Sunday. I'll break down why I think that, but first I'll let you know everything you need to know to bet on the game.
Texans vs. Panthers odds, run line, and total
Texans vs. Panthers betting trends
- Texans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the Texans' last 15 games
- Texans are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Texans are 1-12 straight up in their last 13 games against NFC opponents
- Panthers are 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Panthers' last seven home games
- Panthers are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games vs. AFC South opponents
Texans vs. Panthers injury reports
Houston Texans injury report
- Tank Dell - WR - Questionable
Carolina Panthers injury report
- Xavier Woods - S - Questionable
- Giovanni Ricci - TE - IR
- Jeremy Chinn - S - IR
- Yetur Gross-Matos - LB - IR
- Austin Corbett - G - Questionable
Texans vs. Panthers how to watch
- Date: Sunday, October 29
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Houston Texans Record: 3-3
- Carolina Panthers Record: 0-6
Texans vs. Panthers key players to watch
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud: All eyes are going to be on the top two picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. C.J. Stroud has had the better start to his career, but there's a lot of football left to be played. Stroud has nine touchdown passes to only one interception, but he's completing only 59.6% of passes.
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: Young had a rough start to his career, but he's looked better in each of his five starts this season. He has had some turnover issues, but on the bright side, he does have a better completion percentage than Stroud at 63.2%. Now, he has a chance to close the gap in the conversation for which QB is better if he can outperform Stroud on Sunday.
Texans vs. Panthers prediction and pick
I think it's time for the Panthers to get their first win of the season. There's no denying they haven't been great, but they're far from the worst team in the NFL. One aspect which has been a big sore spot for them has been their run defense, ranking 28th in opponent yards per carry and dead last in opponent rush success rate.
Luckily for them, the Texans have not been able to run the ball with any success this year, ranking 29th in rush success rate while averaging only 3.2 yards per rush.
It's time for Bryce Young to prove to people that he's the quarterback of the future for this team. I think he's going to lead them to a big win against the Texans on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
