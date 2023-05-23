Top 6 Carolina Panthers in franchise history ranked according to ChatGPT
By Dean Jones
5. Ryan Kalil - Former Carolina Panthers C
When one examines the biggest-ever draft steals in Carolina Panthers history, Ryan Kalil is right up there. How the offensive lineman made it all the way down to No. 59 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft is anyone's guess, but he immediately set about making teams pay for their lack of conviction in his ability to thrive at the professional level.
It took Kalil a couple of years, but by the 2009 season, he was a core component of Carolina's protection and the anchor that has been sorely lacking at the center position beforehand. His production was nothing short of exceptional from then on, which rightfully places the USC product among the best-ever performers in franchise history.
Kalil's exceptional communication pre-snap, leadership, and ruthless aggression made him a fan favorite in no time. There were some injury problems along the way, but show me an offensive lineman throughout the NFL's rich past that hasn't suffered a complication or two in that regard.
When Kalil announced his retirement after the 2018 season, the appreciation that followed was a testament to the esteem in which he was held by fans, teammates, and coaches alike. Two All-Pro distinctions and five Pro Bowl selections also tell their own story.
The Panthers had a hard time replacing Kalil until Bradley Bozeman came along. A worthy successor that was a breath of fresh air on the field and around the community in 2022.