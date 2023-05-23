Top 6 Carolina Panthers in franchise history ranked according to ChatGPT
By Dean Jones
4. Cam Newton - Former Carolina Panthers QB
One could make a strong case for Cam Newton being the greatest-ever Carolina Panthers player. Not an opinion shared by ChatGPT, clearly, but there's no doubt how the quarterback completely shifted everything about the team's culture almost from the moment he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2011.
Newton's rare athletic gifts and dual-threat ability took the NFL by storm. His charisma and flamboyance transformed the small-market Panthers into a mainstream asset and national story, which was swiftly followed by some of the most exciting seasons in franchise history during the mid-2010s.
The former Auburn star's crowning glory that would end up being his career pinnacle came in 2015. Newton spearheaded Carolina to a 15-1 regular season record and an NFC Championship triumph before falling short in Super Bowl 50, which was enough to earn the signal-caller an NFL MVP - the only Panthers player to achieve such an accolade to date.
Injuries eventually caught up with Newton, which is the saddest part of all. The Panthers didn't surround him with enough talent at the skill positions and the offensive line was often porous, which did nothing to prolong his peak when that should have been priority No. 1.
Newton was released in 2020 but came back to incredible fanfare during the 2021 campaign. He remains on the proverbial fringes despite wanting to play, so it remains to be seen what comes next.
However, his place in Panthers folklore is assured until the end of time.