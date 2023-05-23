Top 6 Carolina Panthers in franchise history ranked according to ChatGPT
By Dean Jones
2. Steve Smith Sr. - Former Carolina Panthers WR
This would have been my choice to top the list, but I am not an AI bot. Not yet, anyway.
After waiting until the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft to hear his name called, Steve Smith Sr. came into the Carolina Panthers with the biggest chip imaginable on his shoulder. And make no mistake, he'd heard all the chatter about a lack of prototypical height that sent his stock spiraling throughout the assessment process.
Smith wasn't lacking confidence and immediately set about proving people wrong. The talent was undeniable, but few would have ever imagined the sort of career he eventually put together.
During 13 memorable seasons in Carolina, Smith was adored and easily became the best wide receiver to ever play for the franchise. His trash-talking was legendary and the Triple Crown campaign in 2005 will forever be remembered in league history.
His departure from the Panthers left a sour taste in his mouth. Smith made Carolina regret it during his revenge game, but thankfully this relationship has been mended since David Tepper bought the team.
Smith loves the Panthers and they love him. And one day soon, he'll be enshrined in Canton wearing the uniform that gave him a chance to become an NFL superstar.