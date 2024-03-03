Updated wide receiver rankings for the Carolina Panthers after 2024 NFL Combine
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers rank this year's exceptional wide receiver draft class after the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
The Carolina Panthers no doubt had a keen eye on what unfolded at the NFL Scouting Combine when the wide receivers took center stage. Those in power would be wise to take advantage of this exceptionally deep draft class. There is a huge need to surround quarterback Bryce Young with the weapons needed to bounce back after a turbulent rookie campaign. Anything less would be nothing short of malpractice.
It seems as if this wideout class is as advertised. Their athleticism and explosiveness left jaws dropping during on-field drills in Indianapolis. Something that's given the Panthers some extra food for thought as they finalize their board in the coming weeks.
Some targets are more attainable than others. The Panthers don't have their first-round pick after making their daring trade-up for Young in 2023. Considering how many skilled pass-catchers could be taken in Round No. 1, it's a waiting game for Dan Morgan and his staff.
Carolina Panthers should take advantage of WR draft class
Most wideout prospects did their respective draft stocks the world of good at the NFL Combine. We live in a reactionary world - something evident by starved Carolina fans salivating over almost every individual who ran 4.4 seconds or below in the 40-yard dash. But the game film is far more important when examining a player's capabilities.
It's subjective, of course. There's just no telling how the Panthers will eventually rank these wide receivers and who they will end up selecting. That said, we put together our top 20 after the NFL Scouting Combine.
2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings post-combine
- Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)
- Malik Nabers (LSU)
- Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)
- Ladd McConkey (Georgia)
- Romeo Odunze (Washington)
- Keon Coleman (Florida State)
- Adonai Mitchell (Texas)
- Xaver Worthy (Texas)
- Troy Franklin (Oregon)
- Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington)
- Roman Wilson (Michigan)
- Xavier Legette (South Carolina)
- Ricky Pearsall (Florida)
- Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
- Javon Baker (Central Florida)
- Devontez Walker (North Carolina)
- Jermaine Burton (Alabama)
- Jacob Cowing (Arizona)
- Malik Washington (Northwestern)
- Brenden Rice (USC)
McConkey might be higher than most projections, but one could argue nobody has done themselves more good during the evaluation process so far. His skill set looks tailor-made for Dave Canales' offensive scheme. There is a lot to like about his slick route running and ability to create separation. His 4.4-second time during the 40-yard dash ended the Adam Thielen comparisons in an instant.
Those in the upper echelons will be long gone by the time Carolina goes on the clock. Everyone down to Xavier Worthy could be selected in the top 32 when it's all said and done. Maybe even more than that depending on how things shake out.
That said, the Panthers should still be able to get another dynamic playmaker for Young to utilize. Even if Morgan ignores the position at No. 33, there is plenty of value to be had further down the pecking order. The possibilities are endless, but the urgency to find the right upgrades is glaring after Carolina failed Young during his rookie year.
It's an embarrassment of riches for anyone seeking wide receiver assistance in the draft. The Panthers couldn't go wrong with any on the list, although the potential decreases the further down you go. Getting their decisions correct is paramount. Otherwise, it's not hard to see what complications could emerge.